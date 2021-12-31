Santiago discovers Christian/Renato scam|More Novela

Christian/Renato is forced to be flexible when he discovered a financial coup by Santiago in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol

In the next chapters of the novel a place in the sun, from Globo, Santiago (José de Abreu) will press Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) after discovering a frame in the company Redentor. He’ll go over the company’s accounts and see that the guy signed a duplicate payment, and he’ll question him about the wrong move.

In the scenes, Christian/Renato will be thanked by Túlio (Daniel Dantas) to make a double payment to Ruth (Pathy Jesus) after she was fired from the company. She will be forced to leave her position at Redentor after Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) find out that her husband has an affair with her rival.

Shortly thereafter, Santiago begins analyzing the company’s accounts and notices the double payment for Ruth. So, he questions Christian / Renato about the wrong attitude, since the boy is responsible for the finances of the place. Surprised by the discovery, Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) tries to dodge the charge.

Christian/Renato says he got distracted on the day of signing the papers because an employee wanted to leave early and he needed to expedite the signing. However, Santiago will not like his attitude and will scold him, saying that he shouldn’t be distracted at an important moment at work. Thus, with play at the waist, the boy will accept the scolding and will manage to escape the frame.

