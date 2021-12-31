Santos doesn’t stop at Nathan and wants to take a booking from Flamengo; Paulo Sousa can make a difference in the business

Everything that is happening at Atlético-MG happened with Flamengo recently. the delay in advance by Nathan, Galo’s substitute, is possibly due to the lack of a technical command in the Minas Gerais team, since Cuca said goodbye to the club alleging personal problems. A few days ago, Fla went through the same thing, but got back to planning 2022 with the arrival of Paulo Sousa.

Thus, Peixe hopes to advance in two signings in the coming weeks, mainly because that’s when the pre-season will start and the squads of the alvinegra and rubro-negra teams will be evaluated again by their respective coaches. Thus, departures and arrivals at these clubs will happen with more intensity.

In addition to the midfielder from Belo Horizonte, Vila Belmiro’s dome wants to advance by left-back Renê, who was Filipe Luís’ immediate reserve before losing space to Ramon, who created the Mais Querido base. The shirt 6 was in Mengão’s recent achievements and has a contract only until the end of next year.

Who brought the information first hand was Fábio Sormani, commentator for Disney Channels: “Santos is interested in hiring left-back Renê. The board of the São Paulo club is waiting to find out if Paulo Sousa, coach of Flamengo, is interested in using the player”, echoed the profile MatheusFla (@_matheusfla), on Twitter.

Alvinegro Praiano has been correcting the route since the end of the season. The expectation is to be able to fix the gaps so that the next year will allow for higher flights. Until the moment, no one was announced as a new reinforcement of the Santos team. Despite this, President Andrés Rueda ‘broke the protocol’ and confirmed midfielder Bruno Oliveira.