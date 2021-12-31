Santos forwards the hiring of Nathan, from Atlético-MG, on loan – 12/30/2021

Santos sent today (30) the hiring of Nathan, from Atlético-MG, on a one-season loan. Peixe agreed to pay 100% of the midfielder’s wages during the period. The clubs are already exchanging documents to make the agreement official. The athlete’s final “ok” is missing.

as the UOL Sport anticipated, Santos had offered an offer to split salaries of nearly R$400,000 in half. In the face of competition, however, Alvinegro agreed to pay full salaries,

América-MG, Fortaleza, Fluminense and Internacional are also interested in Nathan. The player’s own will is in favor of the Fish. He was even enthusiastic about the invitation to wear the Fish’s 10 shirt.

Santos’ soccer executive, Edu Dracena, got in touch with Rodrigo Caetano, director of Atlético-MG, yesterday (29). The Fish highlighted in his argument the status of absolute title that Nathan would have. It would be an opportunity to value it in the market. In addition, the Vila Belmiro club would stipulate in the contract an amount for a possible purchase in 2023, which should be 5 million euros (R$ 31.5 million).

Atlético-MG prioritized a negotiation with Nathan definitively, but knew that it would be difficult to recover the investment in the athlete. Galo bought the midfielder for R$ 18 million in 2020 from Chelsea (ING) last year. Revealed by Athletico, the player was sold to the Blues in 2015 for 7 million euros (BRL 23 million at the time). But he barely stayed in England, being loaned to Vitesse (HOL) and Belenenses (POR) before arriving in Belo Horizonte.

Original midfielder, Nathan has played as defensive midfielder, wing and fake 9. He has 118 games for Atlético-MG in just over three years, with 14 goals scored. In a heavy squad, which became Brazilian champions, the player was a reserve for most of that season — he only played six matches as a starter. The contract ends in June 2024. Without Cuca, Galo tries Jorge Jesus, who has just left Benfica (POR).