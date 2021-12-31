Santos seeks to hire a Flamengo defender for next season

Despite being the reserve of the position, the player was used a lot last season

The 2021 season was marked by a campaign below expectations by the team led by Renato Gaúcho. Flamengo won the vice championship in the Liberators cup It’s from Brazilian championship, if only the main competitions of the season are taken into account. Since the 2019 campaign, which had Jorge Jesus as coach, Flamengo has not been able to show the same performance.

According to information from the journalist Fabio Sormani, The saints is interested in hiring left-back Renê, which is the reserve of the position. The 29-year-old joined the team in 2017, after leaving Sport in a negotiation that cost BRL 3.2 million to the Rubro-Negro coffers. The side has a contract until December 2022.

In four years with the club, Renê played 198 matches wearing the shirt red-black, hit the net six times and gave 14 assists. conquering fifteen titles in this period, the main ones being the winning of the Copa Libertadores da América after 38 years in 2019, the bi-championship in Brazil in 2019 and 2020, the Recopa Sul-Americana in 2020 and the Supercopa do Brasil in 2020 and 2021.

In the decision held in Montevideo, Uruguay, where the Flamengo lost the Copa Libertadores title to the palm trees 2-1, the full-back spoke about the challenge of replacing Philip Luis: “Whoever is in the bank has to be prepared. Thank God I managed to play a good game there. Unfortunately, the result didn’t come, but now it’s about raising your head and continuing to be the champion group we’ve always been”.