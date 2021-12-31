São Paulo accepts a proposal from Ceará by Pablo, who is in detail about leaving Morumbi; see what’s missing

Striker is the most expensive hire in Tricolor’s history, which spent just over R$26 million to get him out of Athletico-PR in 2019

The history of pablo at the São Paulo is about to end. The Morumbi club entered into an agreement with the Ceará by the attacker’s loan for a year, until December 2022. The confirmation was made by the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, to uol sport.

Interested in hiring Pablo after coach Tiago Nunes insisted, Vozão agreed to pay 100% of the attacker’s salaries, around R$ 500 thousand monthly, plus a cash amount for the loan.

For the deal to be completed, All that’s missing is Pablo’s authorization, who enjoys the holidays and has not yet been contacted by São Paulo. the 29 year old striker not part of Rogério Ceni’s plans, but still can deny a way out for the team from Ceará.

Pablo spent the last three seasons at Morumbi without ever getting into gear. Most expensive contract in the club’s history, which paid R$ 26.6 million to get him out of Athletic-PR, the player lived with injuries in the first year and later was the target of fans for lost goals, such as the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Conmebol, against palm trees.

Last season, shirt 9 was Tricolor’s top scorer, with 13 goals in 38 games. In all, it adds up 32 goals in 121 matches, helping the team to be São Paulo champion in 2021.

São Paulo did everything to involve Pablo in negotiations on the national market. He even offered it in exchange for players such as defensive midfielder Patrick and defender Victor Cuesta, from International, and also by midfielder Fernando Sobral, from Ceará.

Unsuccessful in any of the deals, the São Paulo board preferred to lend it to at least save on salaries. It will be R$ 500 thousand monthly less on the tricolor sheet, which adds to the other R$ 1.6 million already released with the departure of other players.

They have already left Morumbi: the goalkeeper Lucas Perri, the side Orejuela, the defenders Bruno Alves and Rodrigo Freitas, the socks Benitez, Shaylon and William and the attacker rojas. Galean, recovering from an injury, is also not, while the club is still trying to get rid of Eder and Vitor Bueno.