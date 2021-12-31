São Silvestre returns for 96th edition with 20 thousand vaccinated runners | athletics

After a year of absence, São Silvestre is back on the Brazilian sports calendar. This Friday, December 31st, the 96th edition of the traditional 15km race will be held through the streets of São Paulo, this time with a series of sanitary protocols. The approximately 20 thousand registered athletes will have to present proof of vaccination and will need to wear a mask at least at the start, finish and dispersion.

The event, which opens the Summer Spectacular season, will be broadcast live on TV Globo from 7:30 am, with the female elite leaving at 7:40 am, and the male elite and the general squad at 8:05 am (Brasilia time). ge accompanies all emotions in real time.

1 of 5 Grazieli Zarry and Daniel Nascimento, at the ends, with the Kenyans Elisa Rotich and Sandrafelis Chebet and the Ethiopian Belay Bezabh: highlights of São Silvestre 2021 — Photo: Disclosure Grazieli Zarry and Daniel Nascimento, at the ends, with Kenyans Elisa Rotich and Sandrafelis Chebet and Ethiopian Belay Bezabh: highlights of São Silvestre 2021 — Photo: Disclosure

The safety of participants is considered a priority by the organization. The removal of the kits, made until this Thursday, was only possible with presentation of proof of vaccination. Those who have an incomplete immunization scheme, with only one dose (for vaccines that require two, such as Coronavac, Astrazeneca and Pfizer), must also have a negative RT-PCR test performed 48 hours before or an antigen test valid for 24 hours.

The use of a protective mask will also be mandatory at the start, finish and dispersion, which may result in the exclusion of the athlete who does not comply with the rule. Along the way, use is recommended, but optional. There will be no audience.

2 of 5 Last edition of São Silvestre was held in 2019. 2020 had no event due to the Covid-19 pandemic — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Last edition of São Silvestre was held in 2019. 2020 had no event due to the Covid-19 pandemic — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

For this edition, the expectation on the end of the fasting of titles in Brazil follows. The last achievements were in 2006, for women, and in 2010, for men. The greatest hope rests with Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento, the country’s representative in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.

– I’m planning to improve my mark, these 46m32. That’s about three and a half minutes per kilometer. The test will be very tactical, it will also depend on the weather, if it will be hot, if it will be humid. I want to start running in the second part of the race, because that’s where São Silvestre starts, the hardest part, after crossing that bridge. I hope to position myself very well, with the race unfolding, because everyone who is there is going to win – said Daniel.

3 out of 5 Daniel Nascimento and Grazieli Zarry at the São Silvestre 2021 press conference — Photo: Disclosure Daniel Nascimento and Grazieli Zarry at the São Silvestre 2021 press conference — Photo: Disclosure

Ederson Vilela, gold in the 10,000m at the Pan de Lima 2019, Giovani dos Santos, six-time champion of Volta da Pampulha, and Wellington Bezerra, 18th at the 2019 Hamburg Marathon, are other relevant names. Veterans Emerson Iser Bem, champion of the race in 1997, and Marílson dos Santos, three-time champion and just the last Brazilian to win, in 2010, will also race, but among amateurs.

4 out of 5 Belay Bezabh, winner of São Silvestre 2018 — Photo: Marcos Riboli Belay Bezabh, winner of São Silvestre 2018 — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The mission, however, will be tough. Among the 21 confirmed elite athletes is the Ethiopian Belay Bezabh, champion of São Silvestre in 2018 and considered the favorite for this edition. Kenyan Elisha Rotich, champion of the Paris Marathon in 2021, is another well-regarded.

The female elite will have 20 athletes, with the Kenyan Sandrafelis Chebet in search of the bi-championship. She won the event in 2018. Among the Brazilians, the highlights are Grazieli Zarry, best Brazilian (11th) in the last São Silvestre, Andreia Hessel, champion of the 2018 São Paulo International Marathon, and Tatiele de Carvalho, five-time 10,000m champion in the Brazil Athletics Trophy.