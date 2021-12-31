Satellite dishes will stop working in 2022 with the arrival of 5G

The arrival of 5G internet technology will bring side effects for other services, such as open TV via satellite (TVRO), which will have to migrate to another spectrum, and mobile operators will have to pay for the replacement of satellite dishes for another type of antenna .

According to Joyce de Andrade, owner of SKY Passo Fundo SAT, open TV via satellite occupies the spectrum of the C Band that was released by Anatel for 5G. If the two services occupy the same band, it is possible for interference to occur, which can affect the functioning of both technologies. Joyce explains that this is an inevitable upgrade process and that people can already migrate to the new way of watching free-to-air TV.

The businesswoman explains that the traditional round and large satellite dishes with a small iron screen will be replaced by a small antenna, also round, but made of tin, avoiding damage caused by time. The antenna can be installed on top of the home, on the wall or even on the wall of the house, facilitating installation.

Joyce de Andrade explains that even being from SKY, the satellite dish has no monthly fee. The customer buys the device and does not need to pay per month to access the schedule. There are 51 channels available on SKY equipment and installation is free. The businesswoman explains that she still doesn’t have a confirmed date for the conventional satellite dish, but throughout 2022 the signal will no longer exist. In this way, it is good that the customer anticipates and guarantees access to open TV before the signal disappears.