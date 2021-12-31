SC Justice overturns readjustment and “freezes” price of natural gas until April 2022; understand

Natural gas would suffer an average adjustment of 40%, but the increase was overturned by the SC Court until the gas terminal is completed

Duty judge Rudson Marcos of the TJSC (Santa Catarina Court of Justice) prohibited Petrobras and SCGÁS (SC Gas Company) from readjusting the price of natural gas in Santa Catarina until April 2022. The decision published this morning Thursday (30) attends, partially, action filed by the government of SC.

The order brings down the 42% increase in the price of CNG (natural gas for vehicles) announced by ARESC (Public Services Regulatory Agency of Santa Catarina) and scheduled to take effect as of January 1, 2022.

The period of four months is based on the Executives estimate to make access to the gas supply coming from the TGS (South Gas Terminal) available. The structure is built in Babitonga Bay, in São Francisco do Sul, and is intended to alleviate the shortage of natural gas for the industrial sector in Santa Catarina.

In the action, the government of Santa Catarina requested that the “freezing” of the supply conditions and price provided for in this year’s contract last all of 2022. Or that remained until the TGS worked normally.

The Executive also claimed that the defendants were prohibited from carrying out any extrajudicial measure of “indirect collection of higher amounts for the supply of natural gas, in the above period, calculated under price conditions higher than those determined by the preliminary injunction”.

readjustment

The average increase in natural gas tariff of 40% – now dropped – would be distributed as follows among the segments: Industrial (40.95%), Commercial (29.47%), Residential (24.70%) and Vehicle ( the single tariff charged to service stations (excluding taxes), which was R$ 2.7830, would change to R$ 3.9484 per cubic meter (41.87%).

Marcos highlighted that there is no second way to meet the need for natural gas in the state. Thus, the increase “was due to the absence of effective competition, forcing, of course, the signing of the contract, as the supply of natural gas in the State of Santa Catarina in 2022 would be compromised”.

The situation justifies the interference of Justice, through the granting of provisional guardianship. The judge argued that “the validity of the new prices stipulated by the Petrobras company[…] it is immeasurable and irreversible, negatively impacting the economic development of the State”.

counterpoints

Despite being a defendant in the process, SCGÁS informed that “it defends any action that maintains or expands the competitiveness of natural gas for the Santa Catarina market and users”. The Company also stated that it joined Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) to block the readjustment and that it contributed to the PGE/SC (State Attorney General’s Office) argumentation process.

Petrobrás informed that “it will adopt all the legal measures applicable in relation to the judicial cases reported”. Decisions similar to those of Santa Catarina were adopted in other Brazilian states, such as Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe, Ceará and Alagoas.

Check the note in full:

Petrobras clarifies that it meets its gas sales contracts through a portfolio of offers made up of domestic production and imports of gas from Bolivia and Liquefied Natural Gas – LNG. The high demand for LNG and limited international supply resulted in a significant increase in the international price of the input, which rose by around 500% in 2021.

For several months, Petrobras has been engaged, in good faith, in negotiations for new contracts with several distributors. To offer better conditions to customers, Petrobras offered natural gas distributors products with terms of 6 months, 1 year, 2 years and 4 years and contractual mechanisms to reduce price volatility, such as, for example, reference indexes linked to the LNG and Brent, installment option and possibility of reducing volumes in longer term contracts.

However, despite the negotiation process carried out between Petrobras and the distributors, as foreseen in any commercial relationship and in compliance with what is established in the Public Tenders, Petrobras was surprised by the judicialization of the matter.

Petrobras understands that these decisions undermine the legal security of the business environment, interfering with the free formation of prices, putting at risk the implementation of the opening of the natural gas market in Brazil and the attraction of investments in the country.

To exemplify the competition that has emerged in the market, it is possible to cite several news about the existence of contracts effective from 01/01/2022, signed by distributors and free consumers with other suppliers, such as Shell, Petrogal, Potiguar E&P, between others. In addition, these producers signed contracts with Transportadora (TAG) to take their gas to the consumer market.