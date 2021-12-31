SC resident discovers during fishing that he won a millionaire prize; video shows reaction | Santa Catarina

A resident of Papanduva, in the North of Santa Catarina, was fishing when it was reported that he won a millionaire prize . The moment he received the information was recorded on video and published on Thursday (30) by his sister on social networks. The recording went viral (see below).

Valmir José Schermach, known as Didi, won R$ 1 million in a draw held on Wednesday (29) for a single-payment savings bond and hit 39 dozen of the cards.

In the video, the people who were with the winner celebrated and commented that no one was able to locate him or get in touch with the man.

“Can’t you believe it, man?” asks a woman.

​Sister Valdirene Schermach also shared the images that show Didi coming out of the woods and the vibration of people with the news.

“You still can’t believe it, but it’s reality,” he wrote on the social network. Then you can see that he understood what had happened and then celebrated.

