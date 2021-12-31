Schedules for bombs and car wash in the 2014-16 recession – 12/30/2021 – Nelson Barbosa

Continuing my analysis of recent years, in addition to economic policy, international shocks and climate effects, Operation Lava Jato (OLJ) and the 2015 bomb agendas also explain part of the 2014-16 recession.

Regarding OLJ, it is always good to start with the obvious: fighting corruption is the duty of any government, even if it has negative effects in the short term, as the result is positive in the long term, through an improvement in the allocation of public resources.

But what about in the short term? What was the effect of OLJ on the economy? To respond, we need to know what investments and viable jobs were canceled by the Curitiba task force.

As there is no consensual criterion on how many of the projects paralyzed by the OLJ resulted from corruption and how much was a real economic return, the debate on the “Moro-Dallagnol effect” on GDP is controversial.

For example, Gesner Oliveira’s consultancy estimated that OLJ had dropped its 2015 GDP by 2.5%. The total drop that year was 3.5%. According to a study by CUT-Dieese, the negative effect of OLJ was 3.6% of GDP in 2014-16. The accumulated drop in the three years was 6.2%.

I think the two estimates are high, as they consider that most of the investments canceled in the fight against corruption would be viable if the OLJ had been more concerned with punishing those guilty of

that destroy companies.

On the other hand, it is also not plausible to say that the temporary and negative effect of OLJ on the economy was zero. If the actual number turns out to be one-fifth of that estimated by CUT-Dieese, the OLJ explains about 12% of the

2014-16 recession. The debate continues in the literature, now more historical than political.

Moving on to the 2016 coup, the process began in 2015, via a series of bomb guidelines: legislative proposals that aggravated the fiscal imbalance (explosive wage increases, tax relief

and populist rise in social benefits) in an environment of high economic uncertainty.

I’ve heard some “social network experts” claim that the bomb agenda is a myth, as Dilma disarmed most of the opposition’s fiscal sabotage. Anyone who says this is politically illiterate, as disarming legislative traps requires time and budget compensation, preventing more progressive initiatives. That’s what happened in 2015.

I’ve also heard some cynics say that the bomb agenda is part of the “constitutional tough game”, as it’s natural for the opposition to want the “the worse the better”, but I think this view is something of spoiled people who don’t

knows how to lose election (toucans).

As an opposite example, just look at the PT’s stance in the current government, approving measures that help fight the crisis even if this may benefit Bolsonaro electorally.

As with the OLJ, it is difficult to quantify the impact of the 2015 agenda bombings, as there is no consensus on how to measure policy variables. I can only say that Dilma’s political sabotage postponed the fiscal policy correction in 2015 and halted the economy’s recovery in 2016.

What do you mean recovery in 2016? Well, PT’s critics don’t speak, but GDP grew again in the second quarter of 2016, as a result of the stabilization of the international scenario and the fiscal flexibility measures adopted by the Dilma government at the end of 2015.

We will never know if that recovery would be sustainable, as in May 2016 there was a parliamentary coup against the PT and, contrary to those who said “it’s just a case of taking out Dilma”, the economy fell again in the second half of that year.

I will return to this theme next week. Until then, happy 2022!