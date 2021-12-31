See how Fábio’s meeting with Cruzeiro’s new management can cause a ‘shake’ with the fans

In search of drastic salary reductions, Cruzeiro may try to readjust the salary of Fábio, idol of the celestial fans

Now under new management after the arrival of Ronaldo Phenomenon since the approval of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol), the cruise It is experiencing the first period of concern for 2022. Seeking drastic cuts in the payroll and investments for the next season, the unprecedented crisis of Raposa could have as its ‘next victim’ goalkeeper Fábio.

With over 16 years at Cruzeiro and aiming to reach the 1,000th game with the celestial shirt, the archer renewed his contract with the club for another year in November 2021, but he may suffer a strong salary adjustment, as he receives one of the biggest Cruise payments.

Depending on the new meeting between the parties and the club’s demand for salary reduction, Fábio could even leave Cruzeiro, which would be the first ‘great crisis’ of Raposa’s new management. The idol of the fans became even more identified and increased the power of reference he has with the fans after relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The athlete publicly took a stand at the time the news of corruption involving former club officers broke out. Fábio even led a process of stoppage of athletes due to salary delays this year.

The new cost-cutting decisions at Cruzeiro have had a direct impact on the project for 2022. So far, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and football executive Alexandre Mattos have left Raposa.

The trend is for Cruzeiro to undergo new departures in the coming days, as the main objective of the new management is to reduce expenses as much as possible and try to ‘organize the house’ for the future. Currently, Raposa’s total debt is around R$1 billion.