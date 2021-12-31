See stocks that rose the most and those that fell the most in 2021

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange B3, had its first annual drop since 2015, in a year marked by market volatility amid investor concerns about government spending, rising inflation and higher interest rates by the Central Bank . This combination of factors hampered the performance of the vast majority of shares traded on B3, but some companies managed to escape their losses.

In the list of winners and losers on the Stock Exchange in 2021, in a survey carried out by the financial information company Economatica with shares that are part of the Ibovespa, the ranking of the biggest gains is dominated by exporters, while the ranking of devaluations is formed mostly by companies that depend on domestic consumption. See below.

In the survey made by the financial information company economics only the shares that are part of the Ibovespa entered, considering the variation in the year adjusted for earnings. Check out.

10 biggest highs:

Embraer: +180.45% Braskem: +176.29% JBS: +75.75% Marfrig: +73.04% Petrorio: +47.24% Petrobras ON: +30.37% Meliuz: +29.66% Gerdau: +25.32% Gerdau Met.: +23.69% Petrobras PN: 23.51

Major casualties:

Magazine Luiza: -71.04% Via: -67.51% Sugar Loaf: -62.77% American: -58.23% Eztec: -51.71% Natura: -51.56% IRB Brazil: -50.86% Qualicorp: -47.71% Cogna: -46.87% Highways: – 45.25%

Exporters and producers of raw materials rise

Companies that have a relevant part of their business dependent on the international economy because they sell abroad benefited from the rise in the dollar and a stronger global economy than the Brazilian one.

This is true for the cases of the aircraft manufacturer Embraer, which regained the attention of investors after the fall suffered when its purchase of control by Boeing was cancelled, for companies in the oil and petrochemical sectors, such as Petrobras, Petrorio and Braskem, and to other sellers abroad, such as meat producer Marfrig or to Gerdau’s steel and metallurgy.

Given the commodity’s recovery, steel and mining stocks are leading the positive end of the Brazilian index, with investors already eyeing the direction of iron ore early next year, hoping for details on China’s plans to support the economy and wary of the possibility of further restrictions on steel production in view of the Winter Olympics in February.

Rafael Ribeiro, analyst at clear Broker

Companies that depend on the local economy retreat

Companies whose sales are more linked to domestic demand had a predominantly negative performance in 2021. The strongest inflation since 2003, the accelerated rise in interest rates and high unemployment created an adverse scenario for the retail, real estate and even financial sectors.

In addition, the estimate that the advance of the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) next year will decelerate and stay close to zero, with the risk of even closing the calendar with a negative variation, reduces the potential for gains in these sectors in 2022 as well.