See what the colors of your sign will be in 2022 and create your ‘auspicious’ New Year’s Eve look

As I love and believe in astrology, I bring the colors related to each sign of the zodiac to help you have ‘good winds’ in the coming year

hello, Readers! New Year’s Eve coming and not everyone has already decided on their turnaround look. In fact, many leave it to the top of the loop. My post today goes to you who, at 45 in the second half, still haven’t decided on your New Year’s look.

First, I’d like to demystify two superstitions that a lot of people have about New Year’s Eve clothing: it’s not mandatory to wear white. This is a Brazilian tradition. In the United States, for example, most people turn the year in black!

Also, this thing about having to have new clothes is great for commerce, but it has nothing to do with luck. Relax! You can use a piece you already have and that won’t change your year.

Let’s get to what really matters to those who believe in the power of colors. Wearing a color on New Year’s already shows that you are expanding your possibilities, astrologically speaking, as each color connects with a sign. Are they:

indigo blue

It is considered the color of visionaries and pioneers. Indigo brings originality, unlocks mental limitations and is strongly related to the sign of Aquarium. It is a frequency that drives away depressive processes and sustains high frequencies.

Lilac

It is the color of cosmic energy, inspiration and intuition. Lilac transforms, purifies, opens our eyes to spiritual understanding, life. THE Piscean instance it’s also the subtlety of lilac.

Light blue

It brings calm and understanding. It is one of the colors loved by virginians who love the patience that pale blue provides. Powerful color for 2022.

Yellow

It’s intelligence, mental clarity, focus and vision. Yellow strengthens our power of communication and is associated with the sign of Twins.

White

It’s the color of the moon. The color of purity, peace and sincerity. It resonates with honesty and truth. White is also the color of purification and is linked to the sign of cancer.

Golden

It is power, self-brightness, personal magnetism, charisma. It is one of the colors that represents the leonine strength. Gold is one of the colors of connection with the astral plane.

Orange

It brings stimulation, changeability and expansion. It is also the color related to the courage to open new horizons, new philosophies – making a good association with Sagittarius.

pink

It is the color of relationships, friendship, affection. Pink activates the heart, bringing more love to the steps. It has a good relationship with the signs of Lb and Bull.

Green

It is the color of abundance, of prosperity. Green also represents fertility, growth and health. Bull, Virgin and Lb connect well with color.

Red

THE Aryan color it brings attitude, strength, initiative, vitality. Lights up passions and awakens sensuality. Courage is also a frequency activated by red.

black

It is the color (or non-color) that asks us for more awareness because it is full of polarities, as well as the Scorpio instance. Black helps us to ward off bad influences, but it also blinds us. It is the color of the occult, of the mysteries.

World Tip Maria: no matter what color you choose. Choose the one that resonates with your heart. Vibrate love and be love. Make your list of goals and think about them right at the turnaround time so that, with this force of change, they will be achieved.

Happy New Year!