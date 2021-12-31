See where to get a flu shot in Fortaleza this Thursday (30) – Metro

THE flu vaccine is still available, this Thursday (30), in Fortaleza, until 5 pm, in five vaccination points (see list below). According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the immunization takes place until the end of the stock, having as target audience any resident of Fortaleza from six months of age.

The immunizing agent protects against Influenza A H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B. However, this vaccine still does not have protection against the new variant, a derivation of H3N2, as per the SMS. A new composition is prepared for 2022.

Vaccination points in Fortaleza:

  • Events Center
  • Shopping Iguatemi
  • Shopping RioMar Kennedy
  • Shopping RioMar Fortaleza
  • Sesi from Parangaba

What is influenza A H3N2?

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of influenza A. Its symptoms are the classics of a flu:

  • High fever with acute onset;
  • Headache;
  • Joint pains;
  • Nasal constipation;
  • Throat inflammation;
  • Cough.

In some cases there may be vomiting and diarrhea, these manifestations being infrequent and more common in children.

influenza vaccine

H3N2 is considered seasonal and well known around the world since a pandemic occurred in 1968 (Hong Kong flu).

Does the flu vaccine protect against H3N2?

Yes. The vaccine offered annually in the Unified Health System (SUS) also protects against influenza subtypes, including A H3N2.

Influenza symptoms (flu)

  • Fever;
  • Sore throat;
  • Cough;
  • Body ache;
  • Headache.

