See which stocks rose the most and melted in 2021 – Money Times

THE inflation high and the advance of Selic took the shine off the retail real estate sector in B3 in 2021, as well as the Ibovespa, which closed down 11.9%. But commodity companies made gains, while Embraer, the index’s star for the year, took off aboard its flying car subsidiary.

Check out the Ibovespa profit and loss leaders for the year:

biggest highs

The aircraft manufacturer had the best performance on the Ibovespa, despite the effects of the pandemic in the airline industry. The main catalyst for the advance was market sentiment with Eve, an urban air transport unit, which has already received thousands of orders for vertical take-off and landing vehicles expected to be delivered in the coming years. Eve announced a merger in December that will take it to the New York Stock Exchange and value it at $2.9 billion.

Encouraging financial results, resumption of natural gas supply in Mexico and progress in the divestment process by its controllers were some of the reasons that made the petrochemical’s action soar during the year. To top it off, the company was recently upgraded to investment grade by Fitch.

JBS and MARFRIG: +75.8% and +73%

Driven by the performance of the units operating in the US, the two meatpackers gained seats among the main highs of the Ibovespa in 2021. In the case of Marfrig, there was still the purchase of a share of around 31.7% in BRF and speculation of a potential takeover next year.

biggest drops

The retailer’s share was the worst performer on the Ibovespa in 2021. The paper was already heading for a negative year when it accelerated its devaluation in the second half, amid rising inflation, the cycle of high interest rates and competition in e-commerce. In the balance of the third quarter, the company registered a drop of almost 90% in adjusted profit.

This was another case of a retailer affected by the macroeconomic scenario and the dynamics of the sector. In addition, in November, the company announced revisions to provisions generated by labor lawsuits, which rose from 1.2 billion reais in June to 2.5 billion reais at the end of September.

Construction company Eztec was hit hard by restrictions on account of Covid-19 at the peak of the pandemic in the country, at the beginning of the year. Even with the reopening and the advance of vaccination throughout 2021, the action continued to be pressured by the impacts of high interest rates and the advance of inflation. The Real Estate index fell more than 31% in the year and was the worst sector performer on the stock exchange.

“Asterisks”

Americanas is another retailer with a very negative performance in the year. In the case of the company, the role was also affected by the effects of a corporate reorganization. Lojas Americanas merged with B2W, with the latter incorporating the operating assets of Lojas Americanas, changing its name to Americanas, while Lojas Americanas became a holding company. The group is in the process of corporate simplification and will only maintain AMER3 as a listed share.

The performance of GPA’s shares in the year was also influenced by a corporate reorganization, as the company split up its Assaí cash and carry arm at the beginning of the year.