Sergipe has 10 deaths caused by influenza Influenza – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

The State Department of Health (SES) confirmed this Thursday, 30, 10 deaths caused by Influenza in the state. Given the increased circulation of the virus in Sergipe, SES guides the population that has mild flu-like illness to seek care in Basic Health Units, allowing cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome to be treated in hospital units.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, Mércia Feitosa, deaths confirmed on this farm are elderly with comorbidity. “Some deaths were already under investigation and the confirmation of Influenza A H3N2 came, the other deaths were not subtyped, that is, they are of influenza A, but we still don’t know if they are of the H3N2 subtype. The profile of deaths is of elderly people with comorbidities (hypertensive, asthmatic cardiopaths)”, he said.

The secretary says that most visits carried out in hospitals are for patients who have mild symptoms of the disease. “From the beginning, we have said that most cases have mild symptoms, 90% of the consultations we have in hospitals are mild flu-like symptoms, which are treated, treated and referred back home, under observation or under the guidance of, if cases worsen, turn back. We have to start separating this, severe acute respiratory syndrome requires hospitalization, mild flu-like illness can be followed up at the Basic Health Unit and monitored at home”, he reinforces.

To dialogue with the municipalities, SES this week summoned all municipal health secretaries and coordinators of Primary Care and Surveillance, to guide on the importance of UBSs at that time. “We have been organizing the network and guiding the Basic Unit to organize itself, to have a service strategy. This strategy is essential since there is a screening of a mild patient, and a more severe patient”, highlights Mércia Feitosa.

Recommendations

SES reinforces the need to continue following preventive measures against flu syndromes, such as the use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene.

“We are entering a moment of festivity, this festivity can be a trigger for new cases, so we did this orientation, we did it before Christmas, we reinforced it today because New Year’s Eve is literally a celebration of greater festivities. Anyone with any flu-like symptoms should not participate in festivities that have other people, mass festivities, crowds, because it is enabling this transmission, at the moment we have sustained confirmation of the virus in Sergipe, we have to think collectively” , concludes the secretary.

Source: SES