Serie B Club hires midfielder revealed by Remo and who was at Corinthians | Football

In the last days of the 2021 season, the ball market remains intense and with signings. Sampaio Corrêa-MA, the team that disputes the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, announced this Thursday (30) in its official networks, the hiring of midfielder Warian Santos, Ameixa, from the base categories of Clube do Remo.

At 23 years old and with passages at Grêmio-RS, Atlético-GO, CRB-AL and Corinthians-SP, Ameixa arrives in “Bolivia Querida” to form a pair with another ex-Azulino, striker Eron, who moved up with the Blue Lion to Serie B in the 2020 season and it was also announced this week by the club from Maranhão.

Ameixa moved up to professional Remo in the 2014 season and stayed at Leão until 2015, before, however, he had a stint at Grêmio, on loan by Remo, but returned to Belém. With the blue shirt, he won two Paraense Championships (2014 and 2015) and was negotiated with Corinthians. The player was at Corinthians, where he played in the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirante and the Campeonato Paulista.