‘Serving the Soldiers’ · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will laugh for nothing when he learns that Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will have been captured to be prostituted in the Paraguay War (1864-1870) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will cheer his partner up with the news: “[Vai] to serve all soldiers”, the corrupt delegate will say in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The daughter of Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) will be a victim of the coup in the chapter of the next Thursday (6). Angry at Luísa (Mariana Ximenes), Borges will kidnap Justina (Cinnara Leal) to make her a sex slave.

The sheriff, however, will meet Zayla on the way. The shrew will have discovered that Justina is scheduled to be married to Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) and will try to get an explanation from the housekeeper. She will end up trapped in the same ambush made by the character of Danilo Dal Farra.

Excited, Borges will give advantage to Tonico. The villain will have been responsible for hiring drug dealers to kidnap women to make men happy in the war. The police will say:

I received the money for the black women I captured to be sold as slaves. That Justina, who works for the Countess, went along. And Zayla too. Now they will be chinocas [prostitutas] in the Paraguay War. They will serve all soldiers.

“I wanted to see that up close. Justina is no longer a girl, but it still makes a difference. Now Zayla, fiery as she is, will become famous in the war”, will conclude the ex-husband of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) , with cruelty.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The entire plot is recorded and will end on February 4th to make way for the series Além da Ilusão.

