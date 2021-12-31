Ship that will crash into an asteroid sends first images to Earth; Look

It has been a month since the DART (double asteroid redirection test, in Portuguese) mission was launched towards the binary asteroid system Didymos and Dimorphos. DART captured its first images three weeks ago, an important operational milestone considering the spacecraft is approaching a collision with Dimorphos.

The objective of the DART mission is to test an old NASA question: whether humanity is capable of deflecting an asteroid to prevent it from reaching Earth. Neither Didymos nor Dimorphos threaten humanity, but their (relatively) close passage to Earth makes them good testing targets. It’s best to check if we can change an asteroid’s course before we we need change the course of an asteroid.

It is worth remembering that it was the impact of an asteroid with the Earth that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. NASA tracks many celestial objects that approach our planet: they are called Near Earth Objects (NEO). None of them are currently on a collision course with Earth. In fact, when you see headlines warning about these objects near us, don’t worry: “close” in cosmic terms is often not that close. DART will collide with Dimorphos at a distance of 11 million kilometers from Earth in September 2022, if all goes to plan.

The image above was taken when DART was about 3 million kilometers from Earth using the spacecraft’s DRACO telescopic camera. It may just look like grainy darkness, but the photo shows about a dozen stars, according to this release from Johns Hopkins University, USA. The area shown in the image is close to where the constellations Aries and Taurus intermingle.

DRACO is not the only instrument aboard DART: the spacecraft also carries a small satellite that must be launched 10 days before its arrival in the Didymos system. The camera took another photo three days before the first, catching Messier 38, a cluster of stars about 4,200 light-years from Earth.

As DART moves on, DRACO will continue to capture images along the way to help the DART team better understand any optical imperfections and calibrate brightness. This is useful information for the last photo shoot of the mission, which should take place nine months from now.

Whether or not it impacts Dimorphos’ orbit, the DART collision will also demonstrate the spacecraft’s ability to anonymously navigate and impact an asteroid. Luckily, we won’t be needing a real mission like that anytime soon.