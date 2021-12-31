Simaria exposes her situation after the end of the marriage and indirect release

Simaria Mendes made it clear that he is happy after the end of his 14-year marriage with Vincent Writer. She has been single since August, when she announced the end of their relationship. Furthermore, the singer also sent a hint.

Through her Twitter profile, Simone Mendes’ sister made a point of saying that she is ending the year happy after being freed from the relationship. “End the year single and happy”, she declared.

Also on the social network, Simaria took the opportunity to leave a hint. Without naming names, she said she’s going to take some people out of her life in the next year. “There are people I will leave in 2021”, he said.

Ending the year single and happy — Simaria Mendes (@SimariaMendes) December 28, 2021

There are people I will leave in 2021 — Simaria Mendes (@SimariaMendes) December 29, 2021

Simaria gives out as a singer

Simaria, who is a pair with her sister, Simone Mendes, dumped singer João Gomes recently. She then decided to explain why.

It all started during the musician’s participation in The Noite, on SBT. During a conversation with Danilo Gentili, the 19-year-old boy said that he was flirting with the singer during a party, but that he heard a phrase from her that made him give up.

“I spent the whole night flirting with her, asking her to dance, and then she said: ‘my son i see you as a boy‘. Then I gave up”, revealed João Gomes.

Simaria, 39, justified himself after the episode was made public. According to information from Uol, during a concert she commented to the audience that the age difference was the hindrance. “Because I’m going to be 40 next year, guys. João is 19 years old. I could be his mother, old man. No, it is not?”, she stated.

Reconciliation with ex?

Very present on social networks, Simaria opened the game and decided to comment on their separation. After being asked by internet users if it is possible for her to have a relapse with Vincent Writer, she ruled out the possibility.

“No crumbs. Thank God I feel free, light, full, like a feather, like a slime splattered on the floor”, assured Simone’s sister.

The singer was also asked if she missed her ex-husband. Though it wasn’t quite clear in her response, she indicated that she doesn’t miss him. “If you want to smoke, I smoke. If you want to drink, I drink. It doesn’t matter to anyone. Who are you?”, fired Simaria.

