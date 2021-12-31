Singer Xanddy Harmonia cancels schedule after testing positive for covid-19

posted on 12/30/2021 7:31 PM



(credit: André Ramos/Disclosure)

Singer Xanddy, from the band Harmonia do Samba, tested positive for covid-19 and had to suspend his concert schedule. The information was confirmed last Wednesday night (29/12), through a note on social networks.

According to the statement, Xanddy has mild symptoms and has completed the vaccination course, including the booster dose. The contamination was discovered after performing a TR-PCR test to fulfill the year-end concert schedule.

“The advisory reassures everyone about the health status of the singer who continues to have mild symptoms of the disease”, guaranteed the note. The band also lamented what happened and guaranteed that, “after complying with all the security protocol recommended by Organs competent bodies, new schedules will be widely publicized in our schedule”.

“He and the entire Harmonia family regret what happened, as well as all the expectations generated by the public in each region where they would make a presentation”, says the note published on social networks.