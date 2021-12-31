Small companies have a deadline for implementation of the PPP postponed to 2023; know what changes

Federal government changes documentation required for small businesses. Who is registered in the Simple national must stay tuned. Recently, the deadline extension for the declaration of the Social Security Professional Profile (PPP). It is a record with the work history of each server. Understand the details below.

THE PPP is nothing but a document which registers the performance of company employees. It is intended to monitor the conditions of the work environment, so that it is possible to identify that the subject was exposed to harmful agents. From 2022 onwards, it will be carried out with a longer period and the scanning has been rescheduled for 2023.

Federal government announces changes in PPP

For months, companies have been asking for the document to be made exclusively over the internet. However, the federal government decided to postpone the request under the justification that the migration to the virtual platform is still in a testing period.

With that, employers must remain accessing the Simples Nacional to request the document. On the other hand, the extension of the term was approved in order to make life easier for entrepreneurs.

It is worth noting that the creation of the PPP is mandatory for all micro and small businesses. Anyone who is registered as an individual micro-entrepreneur (MEI) must issue the document if an employee is registered in his/her name.

In the vast majority of cases, PPP is used when the server starts to request the special retirement, approved for those who had a working day exposed to harmful health risks.

In case of delay or non-emission of the PPP, the employer is susceptible to the imposition of a fine, which varies between BRL 636.17 to BRL 63,617.35, depending on the seriousness of the infraction, under the terms of Decree nº 3.048/1999 (Social Security Regulation).

Expert analysis

Sebrae’s Public Policy Manager, Silas Santiago, affirms that the measure will be positive for businessmen. “With this extension, micro and small companies will have more time to adapt to e-Social, with regard to Occupational Health and Safety events”, he pointed out.

“The recommendation is always for the entrepreneur to prepare and update the PPP of their respective employees, even on paper, avoiding the application of sanctions.” commented in an interview with Diário do Comercio.