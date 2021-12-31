Soap opera heartthrob, Rodrigo Lombardi says he lives on Globo’s reserve bank · TV News

Rodrigo Lombardi opened the game about his life as a leading man in Globo’s teledramaturgy. On air as writer João Guimarães Rosa (1908-1967) in the miniseries Passaporte para Liberdade, the actor was not the first option to play the real character in the production. “As in 90% of my works”, the artist fired.

Mateus Solano had been cast to play Aracy de Carvalho’s (Sophie Charlotte) romantic couple. The actor, however, was unable to fulfill the commitment due to other works. He is on the air as the doctor Guilherme, from the soap opera Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!.

So Lombardi was called up to replace Solano. The heartthrob revealed that he also took the place of Domingos Montagner (1962-2016) in the series Carcereiros (2017-2021). The actor died in September 2016 by drowning. He was taking a dip during a break from recording the soap opera Velho Chico (2016). Montagner didn’t even work on the series, but had been cast in the lead role.

Despite not being the first choice in Passport to Freedom, Lombardi said he was grateful the paper fell into his lap. In an interview with Quem magazine, the actor gave details about the character:

I’m very excited about the chance to live João Guimarães Rosa. Like 90% of my work, I wasn’t the first choice, but as director Jayme Monjardim said, stories choose their tellers.

Acting in another language

Passport for Freedom tells the story of the Brazilian Aracy de Carvalho (1908-2011). In Nazi Germany, the head of the Brazilian consulate’s passport office helped Jews into Brazil to escape concentration camps, and Rosa became her husband during this period.

The miniseries was Globo’s first production recorded entirely in English, and Rodrigo Lombardi had to adapt to act in another language and still make the character’s accent clear. The writer was born in the city of Cordisburgo, in Minas Gerais.

The actor also had the chance to dub himself in Portuguese because of his experience with voiceovers. “I ended up watching the series before my classmates because I dubbed it. Sophie was curious because she didn’t dub, but it’s amazing. I’m very proud to be with her on this series,” he concluded.