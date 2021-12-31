Socialism: Crisis in Argentina makes government raise electricity and gas tariffs

Leftist government tries to reduce fiscal deficit at the behest of the IMF

The Argentine government announced the increase in natural gas and electricity tariffs starting next year. With the measure, socialist president Alberto Fernández is trying to reduce the country’s fiscal deficit, which is in crisis with public spending. Subsidies for public services are one of the biggest government expenditures.

Reducing the domestic debt is also a requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue supporting the country. Argentina has just renegotiated a debt of around 45 billion dollars with the IMF.

According to the Argentine government, electricity and gas tariffs will increase from 17% to 20% at the beginning of next year. Citizens with higher incomes and/or users with higher consumption will pay higher increases.

“The subsidy that currently exists will be removed for users who are able to afford the full payment for energy,” the source said.

