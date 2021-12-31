Socialite is convicted of sex crimes

One of the hottest sex crimes cases in the US has come to an end, involving British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late international media mogul Robert Maxwell.

Ghislaine, now 60 years old, studied at Oxford University and had connections with the royal family. She was tried by twelve jurors of the Manhattan Jury and convicted unanimously on the charge of grooming underage girls. In exchange for money, they had sex with the defendant’s boyfriend: the American financier and businessman Jeffrey Epstein. In 2019 he committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial.

In the US, the verdict of conviction or acquittal is issued at the end of the trial, as could only be the case, but unlike most countries, the dosimetry (calculation) of the sentence is given by the judge after a month or two. Ghislaine could be trapped for life.

A deposition was essential to convict her: Carolyn’s (fictitious name for the protection of the deponent’s identity), now around 40 years old. She said that, as a teenager, she was tricked into having sex with Epstein. He also said that, at the time, he received $300 from Ghislaine’s own hands.

For the prosecution, there was no doubt that the convict was “the key to Epstein’s scheme.”

