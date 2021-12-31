Soteldo is offered to Flamengo, which analyzes the striker’s hiring

Credit: Disclosure

Forward Yeferson Soteldo, 24, was offered to Flamengo for next season. The player who had spells at Santos on Brazilian soil stands out for his speed and dribbling along the sides of the field.

The information from journalist Julio Miguel Neto is that Soteldo was offered to Flamengo because of his high salary. The Canadian club’s idea is to negotiate Soteldo to “make room” for the Italian Lorenzo Insigne, from Napoli, who is the great reinforcement on Toronto FC’s radar.

Soteldo was at Santos until the end of 2019, when he was hired by the club in Canada, which disbursed around 6 million dollars (R$ 33 million at the time). The player signed by the end of 2024.

Flamengo will analyze the hiring of Soteldo

The name of the player will be discussed by the management together with the new coach, Paulo Sousa, who will take stock of the current squad and define which positions will need to be reinforced for 2022.

In his first season with the Toronto FC shirt, playing in Major League Soccer, Soteldo played in 26 games, scoring four goals and giving six assists in the period.

READ TOO

Éderson departure, new strategy by Diego Costa and January agenda: Corinthians news today (30)

Ex-Grêmio Alan Ruíz opens the game about returning to Tricolor in 2022

Fluminense defines Elkeson, ex-Botafogo, as Ricardo Goulart’s “replacement”

Nikão arriving, Vasco’s steering wheel on the radar and advancing by Wesley: the news of Internacional today (30)

Three Brazilian giants want Coutinho, Podolski in Serie A and Inter hat in São Paulo: football news today (30)

Globo hits FPF and Premiere will show Paulistão in 2022

Where are you going? Sport manager indicates Diego Souza’s future

Ball market: Flamengo striker enters Monaco’s crosshairs