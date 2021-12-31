South Africa claims to have overcome fourth wave of covid sparked by Ômicron and eases restrictions – International

Amidst the increase in the number of covid-19 cases related to the Ômicron variant around the world, the South Africa – the country where the new strain of coronavirus was initially detected – suspended the night curfew and other restrictive measures a day before New Year’s Eve, on Thursday, 30, saying that the country has overcome the fourth wave of the pandemic caused by the mutation.

After a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the South African government issued a statement in which it said all health indicators point to the country having passed the peak of the fourth wave of infections. According to official government data, the number of infections dropped by about 30%, to just under 90,000 new cases in the week ended December 25, down from 127,000 registered in the previous period. The number of hospital admissions was also significantly lower in the last week.

With the improvement registered by the health indicators, the authorities suspended restrictive measures such as the curfew in force until then, from midnight to 4 am. Restaurants and bars will be able to serve alcoholic beverages after 11 pm, and meetings are allowed in closed spaces with up to 1,000 people, as long as there is social distance – in outdoor spaces, the maximum limit increases to 2,000 people. However, the rule on the use of masks in public areas remains valid.

The relatively rapid passage of the last pandemic wave in South Africa is likely to be watched closely in many other countries struggling with an increase in Ômicron infections. But experts warn that using the country’s data generically may not be wise, given the demographic characteristics – young population – and climate aspects – the country is entering the southern hemisphere summer, the time of year when respiratory diseases are less frequent – may be related to the observed data.

In a peer-reviewed article released Tuesday, 28, South African researchers again highlighted the “reduced disease severity” after studying data from 466 patients infected with covid-19 recently hospitalized in Tshwane, an urban area that has been severely hit by Ômicron.

Scientists found that patients needed an average of four days in hospital, about half of what was needed at the start of the pandemic.

“A clearer picture has emerged now that we are well beyond the peak of this wave,” wrote Fareed Abdullah of the Medical Research Council of South Africa and lead author of the study in a Twitter post. “This wave of Ômicron ended up in the city of Tshwane. It was more of a flood than a wave”./ W.POST