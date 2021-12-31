South Africa says it has overcome Covid wave caused by Ômicron – News

South Africa, country where the new variant of Covid-19 was detected in November, announced this Thursday (30) to have surpassed the peak of the wave caused by Ômicron without noticing a significant increase in deaths.

“All indicators suggest that the country has certainly surpassed the peak of the fourth wave” of the pandemic caused especially by the new, much more contagious variant, the presidency said in a statement.

“There has been a marginal increase in the number of deaths in all provinces,” added the presidency, which has announced the lifting of restrictions such as the nightly curfew.

In the last week, new infections dropped nearly 30% from the previous week, from 127,753 to 89,781. There was also a drop in hospital admissions in eight of the nine provinces.

“Although the Ômicron variant is highly transmissible, hospitalization rates have been lower than in previous waves,” said the presidency.

Already detected in a hundred countries, Ômicron has a higher transmission speed than Delta, but at the same time appears to cause less risk of hospitalization, according to the first studies in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Even so, scientists warn that its high infectivity can neutralize this apparent low virulence, also causing a significant wave of hospitalizations and deaths.

“The speed with which the fourth wave linked to Ômicron grew, peaked and fell is staggering. A peak in four weeks and a precipitous drop in two,” tweeted Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council.

While many countries are multiplying their restrictions on this variant, the South African government has decided to lift the curfew between midnight and 4:00 am, a requirement of the leisure sector before the turn of the year.

Even so, the presidency warns that “the risk of an increase in infections remains high, given the strong transmissibility of the Ômicron variant”.

South Africa is officially the hardest hit country on the African continent, with more than 3.4 million cases and 91,000 deaths. Fewer than 13 thousand cases were registered in the last 24 hours, half of the peak of 26 thousand reached in this last wave.