South Africa suspends curfew after assessing country’s omicron peak | World

South Africa suspended the curfew between midnight and 4 am, after assessing that it has surpassed the peak of its Covid-19 fourth wave, driven by the omicron variant.

the country took the decision based on the trajectory of the pandemic, vaccination levels and available capacity in the health sector, according to a statement released by Mondli Gungubele, minister in the presidency.

On the other hand, the use of masks in public places remains mandatory.. Failing to use them when necessary remains a crime in South Africa.

South Africa is currently at the lowest of its Covid-19 alert levels. The country’s alerts have five stages, according to the Reuters news agency.

“All indicators suggest that the peak of the fourth wave has passed in the country,” said a statement from the special cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Data from the Health Department of South Africa indicated 29.7% drop in the number of new cases detected in the week ended December 25, in relation to the number of cases verified in the previous week, of 127,753.

South Africa, with about 3.5 million infections and 91,000 deaths, was the hit country in Africa during the pandemic in both cases.

In addition to lifting restrictions on the movement of people, the government said that meetings in closed spaces cannot exceed 1,000 people. Already outdoors, events can hold a limit of 2,000 people.