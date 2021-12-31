Spain Sets Covid Case Record for Tenth Day in a Row – News

Spain registered, for the tenth consecutive day, a record in cases of infection by the new coronavirus, with the notification of over 161,688 people, according to data released on Thursday (30) by the Ministry of Health of the country.

The accumulated incidence in the Spanish territory reached 1,775 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, according to the same source. Also according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours there was a notification of 74 more deaths as a result of Covid-19 in the country.

In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,294,745 positives for the new coronavirus and 89,405 victims of the disease in Spain have already been confirmed. Currently, 10,768 people with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 are hospitalized in the country, which represents 357 more than the number disclosed in the balance of last Wednesday (29).

In the ICUs of Spanish health units the bed occupancy rate with people infected by the new coronavirus is 42%, which indicates a spike in comparison with the previous day’s data, when the rate was 19.1%.

With indicators on the rise in the sixth wave of contagion, the Spain prepares for New Year’s Eve parties with limitations in the opening hours of establishments and in the capacity of customers, in most regions.

In ten of the 17 Spanish autonomous communities there will be some type of restriction or prohibition, including the adoption of a curfew.

In Madrid, the country’s capital, a new record of cases was registered, with 21,364. New Year’s Eve will be celebrated at Porta do Sol, which, last year, was closed to the public.

However, in the square located in the center of the city, the maximum audience allowed will be 7,000 people, with the mandatory use of a mask, despite the fact that this is an open-air event.