Speculated at Manchester United, River Plate forward defeats Gabigol and is elected King of America

Speculated at Manchester United, Julián Álvarez, forward for River Plate, overcame Gabigol and was elected King of America in an election promoted by “El País” of Uruguay and made up of sports journalists from all over South America.

Despite not having been one of the protagonists of Marcelo Gallardo’s team at Libertadores, the number nine shirt played a preponderant role in River Plate’s conquest of the Argentina Superliga. Gabigol managed to secure 2nd place, while defender Gustavo Gómez took 3rd place.

In the current edition of the Superliga Argentina, the top scorer scored 18 goals in 21 matches, in addition to having contributed with nine assists. The 21-year-old is treated as one of the continent’s greatest promises.

Although the recognition of the King of America was given to Julián Álvarez, Brazilian clubs dominated the South American selection in 2021 with nine players present. In addition, Abel Ferreira was named best coach of the season.

See South America’s ideal 11:

Weverton (Palm Trees); Byron Castillo (Barcelona-EQU), Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Júnior Alonso (Atlético-MG) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG); William Arão (Flemish), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and De Arrascaeta (Flemish); Hulk (Atlético-MG), Gabigol (Flemish) and Julián Álvarez (River Plate)