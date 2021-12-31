Speculated at Vasco, Rossi does not stay at Bahia in 2022 and hammers out on the future of his career

Keeping an eye on reinforcements, the Vasco is close to closing with Vitinho (Corinthians) and also admits that he is interested in Diego Souza. In addition to the duo, another athlete came on the agenda in recent days: Luis Amarilla. According to the “Vascaine Attention”, everything is already right between club and player. Now, the plan is to wait for Velez, from Argentina, who has not released the athlete yet.

A businessman said they are trying to make a deal for Luis’ departure. In contact with Artur Rocha, ESPN Brazil journalist, a director of the Argentine team guaranteed: “We don’t want to trade him right now. Maybe by January the coach can change his posture”. His agent, who was also contacted by the reporter, pointed out that Amarilla “very” wants to play for Vasco.

“Of course he wants to play in Brazil, the country enchants him. He liked Vasco, the economic proposal was also good”, he said. Another name that has gained momentum in recent days is Rossi, who went through Gigante in mid-2019 and has little chance of staying at Bahia. On social networks, the name has been speculated and there is already a campaign asking for its return.

However, the journalist Flavio Dias informs that his destination will not be Brazilian football. According to him, Rossi accepted a million-dollar offer from Saudi Arabia and may leave Brazil in the next few days. Therefore, there is no chance of hitting Vasco, even with the striker showing a lot of affection and gratitude for the São Januário team.