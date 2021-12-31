‘Spider-Man 3’ is the biggest box office in Sony history

It’s a record! ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ continues to make box office history around the world. After surpassing the $1 billion mark in the world, the film has now become, with just two weeks running, the highest-grossing film in Sony history.

In addition, the production took the lead place of ‘Spider-Man: Away from Home’, which is the second chapter in the trilogy directed by Jon Watts.

The collection numbers of Spider-Man: No Return Home’ is impressive even when compared to other billionaire productions. After reaching the US$516.4 million mark in the United States alone, the new Spider-Man feature has already surpassed the total gross of ‘Star Wars: The Skywalker Rise’, which in 90 days recorded a US$515.2 million screening. in North American territory.

It is worth remembering that the film is already on screen in Brazilian cinemas and that ‘Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa’ has the return of the franchise’s stars: Jamie Foxx, from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro and Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

