Spokesperson for SAF Botafogo reveals contact details with John Textor and stage of the operation; completion must be in 60 days

THE Botafogo is experiencing an important moment in its history and wants to transparently address the progress of the transformation process into SAF (Football Corporation) in the negotiation with Eagle Holdings, but within the limits of respect for existing confidentiality clauses. Therefore, the lawyer André Chame, from the firm “Kalache, Chame, Costa Braga Advogados” was defined as the only authorized spokesperson to address the issue. The intention is to present a uniform, responsible and professional speech to the fans and the market, as they demand operations of this size.

This Friday morning (31), the last day of the year 2021, Chame spoke with Comunicação do Botafogo, updating them on the progress of this merger and acquisition process.

Tell us a little about yourself and your role in the current moment of the Club.

CALL: Hello, fans alvinegra! I’m André Chame, lawyer, alvinegro like you, with 25 years of experience in corporate restructuring. I have been working for three years, together with other great Botafoguenses, in the formatting of the Botafogo SA project. I always understood that this project, to be successful, should not belong to any political current of the Club. It is, above all, a Botafogo project for its fans. And it is, without a doubt, one of the most important steps in the club’s history.

What is a SAF?

CALL: I believe that some of you already know what we are dealing with, but the SAF is a legal figure created by law 14193 of 2021. This law, which we can treat as the legal framework of the club-company in Brazil, allows the arrival of national investors and foreigners who are interested in taking part in the practice of soccer sports in Brazil. In addition, together with the stimulus to the club-company, the SAF’s legal framework allows for a complete restructuring of the debts of Sports Associations linked to the practice of Football, a path that has been followed by Botafogo with the competent authorities. As previously reported, Botafogo adhered to the Centralized Execution Regime provided for in the SAF law, which deals with civil and labor debts, and has now sought the best framework for its tax debt.

What is the importance of a SAF for Botafogo?

CALL: The importance of SAF Botafogo is, primarily, to allow the arrival, with due legal certainty, of people interested in investing in Botafogo football, leveraging revenues, improving sports performance and, as already emphasized by CEO Jorge Braga on more than one occasion , allowing the perpetuity of Botafogo. It is, above all, a gift from Botafogo to its immense and passionate fans.

What is the current status of negotiations between Botafogo and Eagle Holdings?

CALL: After a year of President Durcesio’s management and nine months after the arrival of CEO Jorge Braga, we received an offer, not yet binding, from Mr. John Textor, interested in acquiring 90% of the shares of Botafogo SAF, with the remaining 10% remaining under ownership of the association. A non-binding offer is one that, initially, does not oblige either party to complete the negotiation. But rest assured, it is normal that in transactions of this nature, the first offer is non-binding. It is important to highlight that, in order to reach this proposal, Botafogo went through all the stages, with the best standard of world excellence, aiming to establish the negotiation premises. All of the club’s liabilities were mapped and quantified, financial projections were made, the so-called business plan, which required dozens of hours of work from various specialists in their respective areas. The entire process was conducted with absolute care and responsibility, under the leadership of President Durcesio and CEO Jorge Braga. The next step was the hiring of XP as an exclusive consultant for the search for investors for the project. Once the non-binding offer was received, Botafogo returned it, inserting demands in favor of the best interests of the club’s football and its fans.

With the acceptance of the premises inserted by Botafogo, the non-binding agreement was signed by President Durcesio Mello, which grants 60 days exclusivity to investor John Textor to negotiate with Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas. At the moment, all parties involved are under a confidentiality agreement, which is also common in operations of this nature, so that I was honorably designated by everyone as the sole interlocutor in the negotiation. We expect the signing of the binding contract in the coming weeks and I repeat that, for sixty days, John Textor is the only investor with whom Botafogo has open negotiations.

How long does a merger and acquisition (M&A) process usually take?

CALL: We estimate that the entire process will be completed at the end of the period of sixty days, which is considered a short time for operations of this size and complexity. Thus, I know that we all have great anxiety related to the topic, but I ask the fans to be patient if delays in these deadlines are necessary.

What are the initial impressions of John Textor and his team after the negotiations were revealed?

CALL: We had a first video contact with John Textor. We hear a brief summary of his success story in the most diverse business activities he has participated in, especially in the technology, cinema and, more recently, football sectors. He is a sport lover and considers it a great social catalyst. He was very impressed with the passion of our fans, not only in videos and images obtained on the internet, but also because of interactions on social networks, and showed interest in returning all this affection using the best practices in the performance of Botafogo activities SAF. He showed great admiration for our colors, for our coat of arms, for the Lone Star and for the history of Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas.

Will it be necessary to take the issue back to the Deliberative Council and General Assembly?

CALL: Upon receipt of the binding offer, the main topics of the same will be taken to the Fiscal Council, for the purposes of opinion and, afterwards, to the Deliberative Council of Botafogo and to the General Meeting, so that its directors and partners can decide whether or not to approve the operation sale of SAF shares. This stage should take place at the end of the first half of January.

Do the business deals and negotiations the club has been dealing with need to come to a standstill or should the club keep working as usual?

CALL: During the negotiation process, especially during this non-binding initial stage, Botafogo has no obligation to stop or monitor your negotiations with third parties, whether between players and other commercial partners. Anyway, Botafogo, even because of the exclusivity with John Textor, and to give the greatest possible transparency to the subject, offered to share with John’s team all the details of the ongoing negotiations.

What can Botafogo fans expect in the coming months?

CALL: We all know about the anxiety for information, but it is important to understand that any news that is not well publicized or communicated can generate unnecessary wear and tear between the parties, and even jeopardize the ongoing negotiation, especially when the more sensitive details of the transaction are being discussed by professionals on both sides. Therefore, in order to avoid any news that does not correspond to reality, BFR, XP and John’s team have decided that communication with the press and with our glorious fans will be done by only one person. I had, as I said, the honor of being assigned this role, which I hope to fulfill with the greatest possible care and transparency, always respecting, and above all, the duty of confidentiality of all parties involved.

How can fans contribute to the success of negotiations?

CALL: It is very important that our fans are careful when analyzing the information disclosed. The best way to obtain information is through the Club’s official channels. Rest assured, we are making every effort to make this operation a huge success for our dear Botafogo and we will provide news to our fans whenever possible. Alvinegras greetings!