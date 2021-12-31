Sports Club Cruise

On the 2nd anniversary, Cruzeiro clarifies that, considering the pandemic is still in force and the period of incessant transition work, it will not be possible to hold a large public event.

So, on the 2nd, from 11 am, there will be a Live by Ronaldo Nazário with our 5 Star Partners who will be able to resolve several doubts directly with him.

On this same day, celebrating those who never stopped supporting the club and obeying all safety protocols, the 20 oldest 5 Star Partners who are still active, will be invited to meet Ronaldo, as will happen with part of the Diamond Partners. There will also be a traditional celebration Mass at 4:30 pm at the Igreja São Sebastião, with limited entry for people.

On the 3rd, also at 11 am, a press conference with Ronaldo Nazário will also be online – also respecting security protocols – which will be broadcast live on our social networks.

Cruzeiro reminds us that it is necessary to be responsible to the population at a time when city halls across Brazil are suspending the New Year’s Eve party to avoid crowding. It would not be fair to the health authorities, to the country and especially to the fans that we work in the opposite direction.