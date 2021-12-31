Sport’s manager delivers the points and exposes Diego Souza’s future in 2022: “accepted proposal”

Information issued in Recife reverberated in Porto Alegre and ended up revealing the result of a negotiation that until then had been suspended at Grêmio. In an interview with Globoesporte.com, Leão’s vice president of football, Augusto Carreras, exposed the failure of the attempt by Rubro-Negro from Pernambuco to make a deal with Diego Souza due to the agreement signed by the player with Immortal.

“We talked to Diego about the whole sporting part and when we went to talk about the financial issue, businessman Eduardo Uram came in. Today (Thursday) he called and said he had accepted Grêmio’s proposal”, declared the director of Sport.

The portal also tried to talk to businessman Eduardo Uram, who represents the player, however, he was unable to be assisted by the agent. Grêmio did not take a stand, but behind the scenes at the club, it is pointed out that negotiations are advancing and that there is “good expectation” for the player to remain in Porto Alegre.

Sport reinforced its attempt to sign Diego Souza when Grêmio practically sealed the end of the player’s time at the club. The striker has a contract until this Friday (31). The tendency was not to renew, however, a turnaround, brought to light precisely by a manager of Sport nails the continuity of the player in the Tricolor barracks.