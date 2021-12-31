Sport’s vice president rules out deal and says where Diego Souza will play in 2022

The 36-year-old forward spent the last two seasons at Grêmio, where he scored 52 goals in 105 matches

Diego Souza left the Guild and is close to hitting the… Guild! At least that is what Augusto Carreras, vice president of the sport, one of the clubs that showed interest in hiring the striker.

In an interview with the website ge, the rubro-negro manager admitted that he maintained contacts with Diego Souza and his manager, but that he was informed this Thursday (30) that his future will be in the Gaucho club.

“We talked to Diego about the whole sporting part and when we went to talk about the financial issue, businessman Eduardo Uram came in. Today (Thursday) he called and said he had accepted Grêmio’s proposal,” said the top hat.

Diego Souza wore Grêmio’s shirt in the last two seasons, in 2020 and 2021. There are 52 goals in 105 games, which made him a key part of the team in important campaigns, but which did not prevent the tricolor relegation in the Brazilian championship last year.

After the vexatious campaign, the Grêmio board announced the dismissal of Diego Souza, along with defenders Rafinha and Cortez, as part of the financial restructuring policy. Now, however, the trend is for him to return to Porto Alegre.

In addition to Sport, the Vasco was another team interested in hiring the attacker, but it was not possible to reach an agreement.