State confirms death caused by flu in Brusque

The Department of Health of Santa Catarina (SES/SC) through the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (DIVE/SC) registers two deaths from influenza in Santa Catarina, being a 12-year-old patient confirmed for influenza A H3 resident in the city of Brusque and another, 96 years old, resident in the city of Joinville with influenza A (not subtyped).

Until December 2021, 55 cases of influenza were registered in the State, as follows: (1) case of influenza A (H1N1) pdm09, (2) cases of influenza B, 47 cases of influenza H3 and 5 cases of influenza A ( not subtyped or inconclusive).

In Santa Catarina, influenza virus surveillance occurs through collections carried out weekly in the Sentinel Units for Flu Syndrome (SG) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), in addition to the analysis of all cases of SRAG admitted to the ICU and deaths. The Sentinel Units for SG are located in the municipalities of Chapecó (1), Concordia (1), Criciúma (1), Florianópolis (1), Joaçaba (1), Joinville (1) and São José (1) and for SRAG in the municipalities Florianópolis (2) and Joinville (2).

Considering that not all suspected cases carry out the collection of samples, caution is needed when analyzing the number of cases. The purpose of surveillance is to identify the circulation of the virus, thus, the Joint Alert Notice No. 21/2021 GEDIM/DIVE/LACEN/SUV/SES/SC reinforced the need for health services to consider the influenza virus as an etiological agent of cases of GS and SARS, mainly in the population at higher risk, such as children, the elderly and patients with comorbidities.

In the assessment of the director of DIVE/SC, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, although the results on the surface protein neuraminidase (N) have not yet been released, it is likely that the virus circulating in the state is H3N2, considering the information about the disease in the other states of the country. “Prevention is one of the ways in which the population is protected. The natural ventilation of environments is one of the main measures to prevent influenza and several other respiratory transmission diseases, such as COVID-19, colds, meningitis, among others”. The director adds that the so-called Cough Etiquette is essential for prevention. That’s because the infectious droplets expelled in coughs or sneezes can reach up to 1.5 meters away, reaching people and the entire nearby region.

Importance of treatment

The start of treatment does not require laboratory diagnostic confirmation, being at the physician’s discretion. The importance of prescribing oseltamivir phosphate is highlighted for all cases of GS that have conditions and risk factors for complications, regardless of the vaccination status, even in outpatient care. The drug is available throughout the network of the Unified Health System (SUS), in all municipalities in Santa Catarina.

Vaccination campaign

For the 23rd National Vaccination Campaign, held between April 14 and July 9, 2021, the state distributed 2,757,310 doses of the vaccine – which this season was composed of the inactivated viruses A/Victoria/2570/2019 ( H1N1) pdm09, A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2) and B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria strain).

With the end of the campaign, the Ministry of Health (MS) recommended the continuity of the application of the vaccine, for the entire population from 6 months of age, in addition to the groups listed as priority. Thus, DIVE/SC sent Circular Letter 088/DIVE/2021 reinforcing the use of doses that are still available in municipal stocks, until expiration or until the recommendation for disposal by the National Immunization Program (PNI)/MS. The vaccination coverage achieved was 67.5%.

Influenza

The influenza virus is an acute febrile infectious disease with an increased risk of complications in some vulnerable groups. The disease can progress to more severe forms, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) and even death.

“Closed spaces retain moisture and heat, making several microorganisms of respiratory transmission remain viable for longer in the environment and, with the agglomeration of people, favor their transmission”, explains infectologist physician Fábio Gaudenzi. “It is also important that personal objects are not shared and that hands are washed several times a day, with soap and water, or sanitized with alcohol gel, as the surfaces touched may be contaminated”, he adds.

prevention measures

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol gel;

• Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

• Cover your nose and mouth with your forearm when sneezing or coughing;

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

• Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

• Keep using the mask, especially in poorly ventilated places or where it is not possible to maintain social distance;

• Keep environments well ventilated;

• Avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of flu;

• Avoid leaving the house during the period of disease transmission;

• Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

• Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.