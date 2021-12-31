Steam: Only 10 games reached 200,000 simultaneous players in 2021

In addition to listing the best-selling titles on its platform, the Valve also separated a list with all the games that managed to add the greater number of players simultaneous in 2021.

The data was shared on the website of steam show that only 26 titles surpassed a hundred users playing at the same time, and of this total only 10 games passed the 200 thousand mark.

Below, you can see the list that shows the unique 10 games that reached the mark of 200 thousand players simultaneous in 2021:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

New World

Dota 2

Valheim

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Apex Legends

Infinite Halo

Rust

cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto V

While only ten titles have surpassed two hundred players online at any one time, a somewhat larger number have achieved a slightly lower mark — but still worthy of pride.

Below, you can take a look at the 16 games that reached the mark of at least 100,000 players online simultaneously on the platform:

Outriders

Rocket League

Team Fortress 2

Rainbow Six Siege

warframe

Ark: Survival Evolved

Farming Simulator 22

Destiny 2

dead by daylight

Wallpaper Engine

Resident Evil Village

Among Us

Battlefield 2042

Naraka: Bladepoint

Tale of Immortal

Path of Exile

The publication still shows the games that added other smaller amounts, with peaks of 60 thousand and 30 thousand simultaneous players. You can check all this information directly on the Steam website.