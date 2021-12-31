Still in meetings with Medina, Inter awaits the arrival of a technician to define the use of the cast | International

Inter Paulo Bracks football executive went to Uruguay to have the first meetings with the new coach Alexander Medina, to take the initial steps of the 2022 season. The main objective is to seek reinforcements in the market, but the preparation of the club for the calendar to come.

As Colorado did not win the Libertadores place, the South American dispute at the international level remained. Classified to the group stage, the team from Rio Grande do Sul should only debut in the competition in April, which gives the “Cacique” time to work the group and mix the pieces in his own way.

Last year, for example, then coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez had more time to train the main team, while the under-20 entered the field in the first rounds of Gauchão.

– It is a definition of the football board together with the technical committee, but on the 11th the squad will be considered main, added to the base athletes and an analysis of the São Paulo Cup, which may bring other athletes from this victorious generation right after the competition – Bracks explained at a press conference last Monday.

The forecast is for the Gaucho Championship to start on January 22, with the duel between Inter and Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi. That is, just 11 days of pre-season. A month later, there is the first phase of the Copa do Brasil. In April, it will be the turn of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.