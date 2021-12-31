“Struggle for ownership”; 24-year-old gringo is offered to Flamengo and Insigne can ‘help’ the CRF bring it for free

Flamengo is one of the best managed clubs in Brazilian football. Even so, several players express a desire to wear the Sacred Mantle. However, the board has been analyzing athletes to better understand the types of businesses. As the squad is very qualified, not just any player will be signed by the club.

This Thursday (30), Torcedores.com reported that soteldo, ex-Santos, was offered to Mengão. The news was first reported by journalist Julio Miguel Neto and reproduced by the portal. The short man wants to return to Brazilian football and playing at CRF would be very good for his career, considering that he would return to a team to fight for titles.

The Venezuelan was unable to adapt to Toronto FC and will be even more out of space, as the Canadian club is buying the striker Lorenzo Insigned, from Napoli. Thus, Soteldo is ‘a card out of the deck’. Its representatives are open to proposals and do not rule out any scenarios.

“The name of the player will be discussed by the management together with the new coach, Paulo Sousa, who will take stock of the current squad and define which positions will need to be reinforced for 2022”, said an excerpt from the “Fans” report.

Flamengo will only hire players who come to make the difference. The new Portuguese commander hopes to use the boys, like Ramon, João Gomes and others. Despite not having contact with the athletes yet, Mister already has a knowledge well above the average of the group of players.