SulAmérica buys Sompo Saúde for R$230 million; go up

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Insurance company SulAmérica said on Thursday that it had closed an agreement to buy 100% of Sompo Saúde for 230 million reais.

Sompo Saúde serves around 116 thousand beneficiaries and has a strong presence in the State of São Paulo, said SulAmérica in the relevant fact.

The transaction reinforces SulAmérica’s relevant position in the city of São Paulo and its metropolitan region and adds around 650 million reais a year in revenue, the company said.

“This important strategic step will also allow us to advance our market share in our main niche in which we operate in this relevant region,” said SulAmérica’s chief executive, Ricardo Bottas, in a statement sent to Reuters.

Around 12:47 pm, SulAmérica’s units rose 4.1%, to 26.79 reais, close to the session’s highs, while the Ibovespa rose 0.6%.

JPMorgan analysts including Guilherme Grespan rated SulAmérica’s announcement as an important factor for long-term success, amid the rapid consolidation of hospitals and other healthcare competitors.

The acquisition agreement was entered into between a company controlled by SulAmérica and Sompo Seguros, which controls Sompo Saúde and is a subsidiary of the Japanese group Sompo Holdings.

Completion of the purchase depends on the approval of regulatory bodies.

