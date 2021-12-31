Surprise: next Call of Duty has leaked images on the network

And when we thought that 2021 would not bring any more surprises to the gaming world, we were surprised with the release of some images related to the next title in the series. Call of Duty.

The screenshots in question were posted on the profile @TheGhostofHope on Twitter, and the main highlight goes to a setting that appears to be a modern-day city. We also have the opportunity to see some of the menus and, amazingly, the name Black Ops in one of them (which suggests Treyarch’s intention to remain immersed in this universe for one more time).

Potential COD2023 leaked images which I personally think has some real aspects to it with where they would be on development at this stage https://t.co/lqCrcPGCCp — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) December 30, 2021

As you can see in the images in this news gallery, the game will apparently feature the three classic game modes (campaign, multiplayer and zombies). Interestingly, the image of the third mode brings the information that we will have to choose a faction to defend during the killings, since it won’t be possible to switch teams until the end of the season.

Remember that so far nothing has been said in an official way about the game, so we should keep all this data just as rumors.