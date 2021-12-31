Suspected of causing fire in psychiatric clinic in Japan dies

A 61-year-old man suspected of having started a fire in a psychiatric clinic in Japan, which left 25 dead on December 17, died in hospital this Thursday (30) – reported the local press.

Morio Tanimoto was in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning after the fire in Osaka.

“The suspect died today,” a local police investigator told AFP.

The suspect – a former patient at the clinic – died without being questioned by police, reported the public television channel NHK, citing sources close to the investigation.

Consulted by AFP, an Osaka police spokesman declined to comment.

The fire lasted half an hour and destroyed the third floor of a small commercial building, where the psychiatric clinic was located. The institution also provided general medical care.

According to Japanese media, most victims suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and may have become trapped in smoke inside the clinic, whose exit was blocked.

Some patients saw a man place a paper bag filled with a flammable liquid next to a radiator, which he then kicked into a fire, according to local media.

On December 20, an Osaka police investigator told AFP that security camera footage showed what appeared to be a man setting fire to a flammable liquid in the establishment.

The clinic’s cameras filmed the individual carrying paper bags and leaving them at the entrance to the establishment, on the floor.

“Next, we see something like liquid coming out of the bags”, and the man, “kneeling on the floor and making a movement with his hands, before starting to catch fire”, reported the investigator.