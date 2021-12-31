Sydney opens New Year’s parties around the world

Australians bid farewell to 2021 with a traditional fireworks display in Sydney Harbour, while good news came from South Africa – the first country hit by the Ômicron variant wave – in hopes of a happy New Year.







Commemoration of the 2022 arrival in Sydney, Australia. 1/1/2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy Photo: Reuters

Due to Omicron, the New Year began its annual East-West cycle quietly – with no official fireworks display in Auckland, New Zealand.

Sydney opened the global celebration in vintage style, with its spectacular pyrotechnics reflected in the Sydney Opera House. But there will be no performances at many of the world’s traditional landmarks, with canceled fireworks at Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, London’s Big Ben and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

In New York’s Times Square, the crowd screaming the countdown to the end of the year will be a quarter of its usual size, with people in masks, socially detached and with vaccine papers in hand.

Still, South Africa, which first warned of the new variant of the coronavirus, gave the world one of the last good news of the year, announcing that the Ômicron wave has peaked without a large increase in deaths. The country abruptly lifted the nightly curfew, allowing celebrations for 2022.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be amazing. I just hope Cape Town returns to the old Cape Town we all knew,” said Michael Mchede, manager of a Hard Rock cafe on the white sands of Camps Bay, excited to see himself preparing the place for an unexpected party.

The sudden arrival of Ômicron has boosted case counts to record levels in countries around the world. While deaths have not increased as fast, leaving hopes that the new variant will be milder, many countries have imposed restrictions to prevent health systems from being overwhelmed. Even where meetings are allowed, many people have chosen to stay at home.

At Le Querida, a restaurant in the Pozuelo neighborhood of Madrid, only four tables out of two dozen have been reserved for New Year’s Eve. The place was nearly full at night just a few weeks ago, before Ômicron squashed business, said waiter Juan Lozano.