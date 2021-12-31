Sylvinho underwent a procedure to correct cardiac arrhythmia; see how it went

Coach Sylvinho underwent the necessary medical procedure to correct the cardiac arrhythmia diagnosed during tests carried out by Corinthians players and fatigue in early December. The diagnosis was revealed by the portal my helm.

In view of the diagnosis defined by the Medical Department of the club in conjunction with the specialized clinic team Santana Cor, we opted for a procedure called the Electrophysiological Study, popularly known as “arrhythmia catheterization”. The procedure was performed last week in São Paulo.

The Electrophysiological Study consists of the introduction of catheters through the vein located in the groin region with direct access to the heart, allowing the realization of the same without the need to open the chest and, consequently, a quick recovery. Through this procedure, it is possible to discover the defects in the heart’s electrical system and correct them.

Art: Reproduction/internet

The report of my helm talked with doctor Joaquim Grava. The person in charge of the Corinthians Medical Department informed that the procedure was a success.

Sylvinho will return to work at the Corinthians CT on January 10th, the same date as the players’ re-presentation.

See more at: Medical Department and Sylvinho.