Tadeu Schmidt spoils and reveals a new button on the house

The new BBB 22 presenter, 47-year-old Tadeu Schmidt, surprised fans of the reality show this afternoon with some spoilers about the program, which opens on January 17th. In a video on Instagram, he shows posters with some news that should appear next year.

“Guys, I’m sorry. I really wanted to bring some news to you, tell you some things I found out, but they didn’t let me tell you anything. The team is next door in a meeting so I won’t say anything, I can’t say anything. But I can’t wait to share it all with you. And that’s okay, folks. Between us, 2022 is just around the corner. It’s the 17th! And until then, I just leave one question hanging: what was life like before the BBB ?” he said, as he showed the “spoilers”.

On the posters, Schmidt anticipates that the leader will have new privileges and questions whether there will be a room for the participant who wins the lead – as he says he has not found the room in the house. In addition, the presenter confirms that the “hit and go” wall must appear in the game and that VIP and Xepa will be “face to face”, without giving further details.

Another novelty is an unprecedented button that, according to the presenter, can be used or not. Despite the news, he did not give further details on how this feature works.

BBB 22 will still have changes in the BBB Network and in #FeedBBB, the platform used by the participants of the house where they publish photographs and videos.

Yesterday, the presenter had already moved the social networks with the theme to “rehearse” with the family a wall speech. He started his journey with “BBB” at the end of November, after having left the command of “Fantastic” on the 14th of the same month. The journalist was chosen to replace Tiago Leifert.