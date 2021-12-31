Taiwan threatens Nicaragua with legal action for ‘confiscating’ its embassy | World

Taiwan threatened this Thursday (30) to initiate legal actions against Nicaragua, an allied country until recently, for confiscating the Taiwan embassy in Managua and planning to transfer the facilities to China.

Recently, Nicaragua decided to recognize that the Chinese government which has Taiwan sovereignty.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said the Nicaraguan government “confiscated” the property of the former embassy, ​​which had already been sold to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Managua, after the two countries cut diplomatic ties earlier this month.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has increased pressure to isolate the island internationally. Managua’s change in posture has left the Taiwan government with just 14 diplomatic allies worldwide.

Taiwan’s government has criticized President Daniel Ortega’s government for its plan to transfer ownership to China, which, in turn, considers the move “an act of justice”.

“Taiwan will undertake appropriate international legal procedures to protect its diplomatic property and ensure that Nicaragua is held accountable for its unlawful act” from an international law perspective, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The embargo “is part of China’s explicit and aggressive intention to annex Taiwan, which seriously contradicts international norms and undermines regional peace and stability,” he added.

Nicaragua is the eighth country to withdraw its recognition of Taiwan since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, amid growing tensions with China.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has warned that military tensions with China are at their highest in four decades.

This year, Taiwan has recorded more than 940 Chinese military aircraft incursions, compared to about 380 incursions last year.