Tamires makes history in women’s football and is elected the first Queen of America

The traditional Uruguayan newspaper the country This Friday morning, it announced the first edition of the Rainha da América award, which elects the best player on the continent in women’s football. And, to close the 2021 Corinthians special in the modality, full-back/midfielder Tamires was chosen as the award’s debut season winner.

One of Alvinegra’s stars, Tamires defeated Colombian attacking midfielder Catalina Usme, of América de Cali and the Colombian national team, by just one vote. There were 30 for the Corinthians captain and 29 for the competitor among the possible 190 of the collegiate chosen for the award, with journalists from all countries of the continent.

In addition to beating Paulista, Brasileiro and Libertadores da América by Corinthians, the player also competed in the Olympics as part of the Brazilian team. There were nine goals scored in 38 games for Timão.

And it wasn’t just Tamires who was remembered on the list. Gabi Zanotti was in third place, with 20 votes, and Adriana, with 16, was in fourth. In other words, Timão now has in its squad – already guaranteed for 2022 – three of the four best players in all of South America.

Other Corinthians fans remembered were Vic Albuquerque, with seven votes, Gabi Portilho, with four, Gabi Nunes and Andressinha, with two, and Diany, with one, totaling eight athletes from Alvinegra.

The award given to Tamires now joins those won by Socrates, winner of the men’s edition in 1983, when the election was still promoted by the newspaper The world, from Venezuela, and by Carlitos Tévez, elected the winner in 2005, his rookie year with the Corinthians shirt.

Other names in the top three were defender Gamarra, in 1998, and centre-forward Paolo Guerrero, in 2012, both taking second place in their respective years.

Tamires – 30 votes Catalina Usme (Colombia) – 29 votes Gabi Zanotti – 20 votes Adriana – 15 votes Adriana Lucar (Peru) – 10 votes

