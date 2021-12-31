Tatá Werneck mourns the death of his grandmother the day before the New Year

Tatá Werneck announced the death of his grandmother, Hermelinda Arguelhes, affectionately nicknamed “Denguinho”. The actress shared a text to mourn the loss.

This has always been my biggest fear since I was a child: losing my grandmother, ‘Denguinho’. My soul mate. My best friend. My confidant. The woman who taught me to have faith. The woman who taught me to be strong. I thought I couldn’t bear it. I even passed out.

Tatá posted a video of the participation of “denguinho” in the frame “Arquivo Confidencial”, from “Domingão do Faustão”, in which he talks with the presenter about the importance of his relationship with his grandmother.

“I wish I had the strength for you to go away holding my hand. But I’m scared. I thought I wouldn’t have the courage. But you waited for me. You waited for me to get stronger. She told me she wouldn’t leave until everyone was happy. One day before the new year,” said the comedian in the publication.

“I’m ready to go with everything you taught me. Crying and laughing at the same time. I love you more than any hug, kiss or declaration I could have managed to make. I love you for all lives,” she concluded.

Famous people commented on the actress’ tribute to the family member. Mônica Martelli, who suffered with Tata for the death of Paulo Gustavo, left her message: “How beautiful Tata. What love.”

Model Carol Trentini also paid tribute: “Tatá dear! My prayer and all my love for you. Strength and faith! I know you have plenty! She is now holding hands with our Paulo Gustavo”, she said.

Singer Maria Gadu also left her love in the comments: “I’m sorry, love! All love, light and strength for you! Light in the passage of grandmother Denguinho”.